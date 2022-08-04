THURSDAY

Midday

Numbers: 4-2-3 Win 4: 6-5-4-2

Take Five: 2-9-17-22-25

Evening

Numbers: Win 4:

Take Five:

Pick 10: 3-7-19-20-22-30-31-37-42-46-48-49-50-52-54-57-58-63-68-75

Cash 4 Life: 6-14-19-45-53

Cash Ball: 1

Powerball: N/A

Mega Millions: N/A

Tags

Trending Video