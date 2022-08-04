THURSDAY
Midday
Numbers: 4-2-3 Win 4: 6-5-4-2
Take Five: 2-9-17-22-25
Evening
Numbers: Win 4:
Take Five:
Pick 10: 3-7-19-20-22-30-31-37-42-46-48-49-50-52-54-57-58-63-68-75
Cash 4 Life: 6-14-19-45-53
Cash Ball: 1
Powerball: N/A
Mega Millions: N/A
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 9:58 pm
