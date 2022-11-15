Midday
Numbers: 5-2-5 Win 4: 0-4-3-2
Take Five: 7-8-19-31-37
Evening
Numbers: N/A Win 4: N/A
Take Five: N/A
Pick 10: 5-11-13-18-22-24-27-28-31-35-36-37-38-43-45-46-47-54-63-76
Cash 4 Life: 7-33-34-40-45
Cash Ball: 2
Rain and snow this evening changing to rain late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%..
Updated: November 15, 2022 @ 11:10 pm
