Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. High 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 28, 2022 @ 1:54 am
Numbers: 7-1-5 Win 4: 9-1-1-2
Take Five: 1-16-30-31-33
Pick 10: 1-2-10-11-12-18-21-22-32-33-36-37-41-42-49-55-58-59-64-67
Cash 4 Life: 6-34-36-53-56
Cash Ball: 3
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.