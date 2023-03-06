Cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: March 6, 2023 @ 6:21 pm
MONDAY
Midday
Numbers: 3-9-7 Win 4: 4-3-9-8
Take Five: 7-14-15-17-27
Evening
Pick 10:
Cash 4 Life:
Cash Ball:
