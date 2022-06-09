Partly cloudy. High 67F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 48F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 10, 2022 @ 12:27 am
Thursday
Midday
Numbers: 2-6-1 Win 4: 2-0-6-0
Take Five: 13-18-23-24-26
Evening
Numbers: 5-0-1 Win 4: 0-4-6-8
Take Five: 2-19-23-30-31
Pick 10: 5-12-13-15-16-18-22-24-32-38-41-46-56-58-59-65-67-69-71-73
Cash 4 Life: 1-7-24-53-56
Cash Ball: 2
