Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: June 17, 2022 @ 9:10 pm
Friday
Midday
Numbers: 1-0-8 Win 4: 8-6-3-6
Take Five: 13-21-23-34-39
Evening
Numbers: Win 4:
Take Five:
Pick 10: 6-8-9-10-13-19-21-23-27-36-45-46-53-58-60-64-67-69-78-80
Cash 4 Life: 11-13-42-55-57
Cash Ball: 4
Mega Millions: N/A
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.