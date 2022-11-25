Rain and snow showers this evening. Overcast overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 30%..
Rain and snow showers this evening. Overcast overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 30%.
Updated: November 25, 2022 @ 3:53 pm
FRIDAY
Midday
Numbers: 2-8-7 Win 4: 3-9-0-2
Take Five: 2-10-16-23-25
Evening
Numbers: N/A Win 4: N/A
Take Five: N/A
Pick 10:
Cash 4 Life:
Cash Ball:
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.