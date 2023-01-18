Midday

Numbers: 4-4-9 Win 4: 8-7-1-4

Take Five: 15-21-24-30-32

Evening

Pick 10: 1-2-8-14-15-21-22-25-27-41-45-57-63-64-65-68-69-71-72-78

Cash 4 Life: 8-22-39-41-47

Cash Ball: 2

Tags

Trending Video