Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 67F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: June 17, 2023 @ 12:17 am
Numbers: 6-3-5 Win 4: 3-7-5-3
Take Five: 4-13-30-36-39
Pick 10: 1-2-3-11-12-15-16-20-21-23-31-33-37-40-42-46-47-57-74-77
Cash 4 Life: 27-29-36-38-57
Cash Ball: 2
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.