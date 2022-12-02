Midday
Numbers: 2-2-6 Win 4: 7-1-3-6
Take Five: 11-13-15-34-37
Evening
Pick 10: 1-3-5-13-16-19-21-23-28-30-35-41-46-51-58-64-71-72-76-79
Cash 4 Life: 10-14-16-40-58
Cash Ball: 4
Periods of rain. High 48F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: December 3, 2022 @ 12:04 am
