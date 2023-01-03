Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 10:07 pm
Numbers: 4-3-2 Win 4: 6-9-9-7
Take Five: 5-19-26-28-38
Pick 10: 6-8-10-14-20-22-32-38-44-47-54-57-61-64-67-68-71-72-76-78
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.