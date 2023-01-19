Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 7:26 pm
THURSDAY
Midday
Numbers: 3-6-5 Win 4: 1-9-5-6
Take Five: 3-15-20-23-29
Evening
No evening lottery numbers available by print deadline.
