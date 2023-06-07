THURSDAY
Midday
Numbers: 0-5-3 Win 4: 2-7-3-1
Take Five: 3-12-19-21-37
Evening
Pick 10: 7-10-14-16-24-29-30-31-36-43-47-58-61-63-64-68-69-71-74-77
Cash 4 Life: 9-10-18-24-37
Cash Ball: 2
Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: June 7, 2023 @ 9:52 pm
