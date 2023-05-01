MONDAY

Midday

Numbers: 2-5-1 Win 4:5-0-7-0

Take Five: 5-6-36-37-38

Evening

Pick 10: 1-2-9-11-15-19-21-24-25-26-35-36-37-41-42-48-49-65-68-71

Cash 4 Life: 37-41-42-46-48

Cash Ball: 1

