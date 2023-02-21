TUESDAY
Midday
Numbers: 8-1-6 Win 4: 4-6-8-0
Take Five: 1-13-29-32-38
Evening
Pick 10:
Cash 4 Life:
Cash Ball:
Scattered snow flurries and snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..
Scattered snow flurries and snow showers this evening. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 6:01 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.