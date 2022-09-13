Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: September 13, 2022 @ 5:18 pm
WEDNESDAY
Midday
Numbers: 7-7-3 Win 4: 4-7-1-9
Take Five: 1-16-19-21-39
Evening
Numbers: Win 4:
Take Five:
Pick 10:
Cash 4 Life:
Cash Ball:
Powerball: N/A
Mega Millions:
