FRIDAY
Midday
Numbers: 1-1-6 Win 4: 2-1-9-7
Take Five: 4-5-7-8-23
Evening
Pick 10: 1-8-12-14-19-25-33-34-35-44-51-53-55-58-66-67-70-74-75-78
Cash 4 Life: 25-34-44-51-52
Cash Ball: 3
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 9:23 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.