A few showers this morning with mostly sunny conditions during the afternoon hours. High 73F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: April 12, 2023 @ 4:28 am
Numbers: 1-0-0 Win 4: 9-8-9-9
Take Five: 9-12-20-23-33
Pick 10: 1-3-4-5-7-8-16-21-22-25-32-33-36-43-54-58-62-66-75-79
Cash 4 Life: 1-14-30-45-49
Cash Ball: 4
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.