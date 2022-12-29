Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 30, 2022 @ 12:57 am
Numbers: 2-3-0 Win 4: 0-4-7-3
Take Five: 12-14-17-25-28
Pick 10:2-4-6-11-16-19-20-21-30-32-34-44-48-60-61-63-64-71-74-75
Cash 4 Life: 13-14-21-44-46
Cash Ball: 4
