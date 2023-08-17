Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. High 69F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy with a few showers. Low around 55F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 18, 2023 @ 2:30 am
Numbers: 5-4-4
Win 4: 1-9-0-3
Take Five: 1-19-29-31-33
