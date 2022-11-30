Wednesday

Midday

Numbers: 2-0-9 Win 4: 8-4-3-9

Take Five: 1-6-25-27-35

Evening

Numbers: N/A

Win 4: N/A

Take Five: N/A

Pick 10:3-5-7-10-18-31-36-37-42-43-47-49-52-61-63-65-66-67-75-76

Cash 4 Life: 18-21-24-33-44

Cash Ball: 1

