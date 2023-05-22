Sunshine and clouds mixed. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 23, 2023 @ 12:41 am
Numbers: 8-3-1 Win 4: 9-8-7-8
Take Five: 7-8-25-26-31
Evening
Pick 10: 6-9-12-13-16-23-28-29-34-49-51-58-60-62-66-67-69-70-73-75
Cash 4 Life: 1-36-39-57-60
Cash Ball: 3
