Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: January 13, 2023 @ 8:08 pm
FRIDAY
Midday
Numbers: 8-6-0 Win 4: 0-0-7-9
Take Five: 2-4-6-21-31
Evening
No evening lottery numbers available by print deadline.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.