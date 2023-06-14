WEDNESDAY

Midday

Numbers: 5-9-1 Win 4: 7-4-1-5

Take Five: 1-14-17-35-37

Evening

Pick 10: 1-5-12-22-25-26-30-33-34-36-45-47-48-60-64-68-70-71-77-79

Cash 4 Life: 18-28-42-45-54

Cash Ball: 3

Tags

Trending Video