TUESDAY
Midday
Numbers: 3-9-3 Win 4: 9-4-8-1
Take Five: 3-4-11-19-31
Evening
Pick 10:
Cash 4 Life:
Cash Ball:
Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: February 7, 2023 @ 6:34 pm
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.