A clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: May 30, 2023 @ 11:34 pm
Numbers: 3-9-5 Win 4: 0-5-9-3
Take Five: 4-7-8-20-36
Pick 10: 3-5-8-13-14-15-24-25-28-33-42-46-50-52-64-71-72-74-75-79
Cash 4 Life: 11-13-27-29-50
Cash Ball: 1
