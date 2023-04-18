Overcast. High 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: April 18, 2023 @ 11:54 pm
Numbers: 0-1-4 Win 4: 2-3-9-1
Take Five: 1-5-13-20-26
Pick 10: 4-6-15-18-22-28-33-36-37-38-42-43-45-50-51-54-55-66-69-70
Cash 4 Life: 8-12-16-18-21
Cash Ball: 4
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.