Rain likely. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Updated: April 3, 2023 @ 11:34 pm
MONDAY
Midday
Numbers: 2-3-2 Win 4: 5-5-5-1
Take Five: 15-25-26-31-37
Evening
Pick 10: 3-4-8-19-20-27-28-30-31-35-37-38-42-43-48-50-63-65-69-76
Cash 4 Life: 8-25-44-51-55
Cash Ball: 4
