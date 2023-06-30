Some passing clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..
Some passing clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 30, 2023 @ 7:02 pm
FRIDAY
Midday
Numbers: 1-9-6 Win 4: 3-2-5-3
Take Five: 1-5-16-26-35
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.