Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: May 19, 2023 @ 10:48 pm
Numbers: 2-7-1 Win 4: 3-0-2-1
Take Five: 14-23-25-28-32
Pick 10: 4-7-13-17-22-30-36-38-39-42-45-46-52-54-58-60-62-74-77-80
Cash 4 Life: 10-13-32-47-52
Cash Ball: 4
