THURSDAY
Midday
Numbers: 5-0-3 Win 4: 3-5-2-8
Take Five: 14-15-19-20-28
Evening
Pick 10:
Cash 4 Life:
Cash Ball:
Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low 32F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low 32F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: January 25, 2023 @ 6:17 pm
