Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: July 14, 2023 @ 3:21 pm
FRIDAY
Midday
Numbers: 5-9-5 Win 4: 8-5-4-0
Take Five: 3-5-15-27-35
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.