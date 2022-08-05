FRIDAY
Midday
Numbers: 2-3-9 Win 4: 1-4-5-7
Take Five: 7-10-15-18-25
Evening
Numbers: Win 4:
Take Five:
Pick 10: 2-4-6-11-13-19-20-22-29-31-35-41-43-47-51-61-64-68-71-78
Cash 4 Life:
Cash Ball:
Powerball: N/A
Mega Millions: N/A
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: August 5, 2022 @ 9:38 pm
