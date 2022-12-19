Midday

Numbers: 9-4-9 Win 4: 7-1-8-6

Take Five: 3-11-18-24-38

Evening

Pick 10: 8-9-18-20-23-29-32-38-41-42-45-46-52-55-56-60-67-73-76-77

Cash 4 Life: 13-40-44-48-49

Cash Ball: 3

Tags

Trending Video