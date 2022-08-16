VOTE411, the League of Women Voters electronic voter guide, is now available online, according to a media release from the local chapters.
Candidate information is available for all candidates running in the Aug. 23 special election as well as candidates running in the Congressional and New York state Senate primary races. The information includes biographical details and responses to questions posed by the League, as well as links to candidates’ social media and campaign websites, the release said.
“There are actually two elections taking place on Aug. 23, a special election and a primary election,” said Patty MacLeish, co-president of the LWV of the Cooperstown Area, “The special election is to fill the seat vacated by Rep. Antonio Delgado, who resigned to become lieutenant governor. The primary election to select candidates for U.S. Congress and (state) Senate District 51 takes place the same time.”
All registered voters in Otsego County may participate in the special election, but only voters registered in a political party may vote in the primary election. Early voting for the election runs Aug. 13-21. There are two early voting sites in Otsego County, the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center in Oneonta and the Meadows Office Complex near Cooperstown. Information about the election is available at LWVCooperstownArea.org.
Voters seeking information about the candidates can visit VOTE411.org, the local Leagues’ electronic voters’ guide. New Yorkers can enter their address to compare candidate information and print a customized sample ballot. Candidates who have not yet submitted their information are listed with “Candidate Has Not Responded;” their responses will be posted as soon as the candidates provide the information, the release said.
Sample ballots are available at the Otsego County Board of Elections at https://tinyurl.com/3nk8ynmh.
The League is a nonpartisan political membership organization, open to men and women, that encourages the informed and active participation of citizens in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy, the release said. For more information, visit LWVCooperstownArea.org or LWVOneonta.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.