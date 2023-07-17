Chenango County sheriff’s deputies said a Norwich man was arrested on July 6 on several charges.
According to a media release, Rick Donnelly, 39, was arrested after he failed to comply and stop his vehicle when deputies attempted to stop him for violations of the state Vehicle and Traffic Law. According to the release, Donnelly "drove his vehicle in a reckless manner, driving at high rates of speed, onto private property, and damaged private property with his vehicle." Donnelly was eventually taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.
Donnelly was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief. He was arraigned and sent to the Chenango County Correctional Facility on $5,000 cash bail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.