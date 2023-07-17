An Oneida County man was arrested on July 10 on felony charges from alleged crimes in Chenango County.
According to a media release from the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office, Edward J. Williamson, 49, of Lee Center, was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree conspiracy.
Deputies said the arrest followed an investigation of a burglary that occurred in November 2022 in the town of New Berlin. Williamson was arrested at the Oneida County Correctional Facility and transported to Chenango County for arraignment. He was returned to the Oneida County Correctional Facility on bail and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.
