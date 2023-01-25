A New Jersey man was sentenced this week to a term in prison on a charge that he illegally possessed a weapon in Walton
According to a media release from the Delaware County District Attorney's Office, Robert W. Burke, 47, of Ogdensburg, New Jersey, appeared in Delaware County Court on Jan. 23 and was sentenced after his conviction of one count of second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon.
Acting County Court Judge Gary Rosa sentenced Burke, in accordance with a negotiated plea bargain, to a two-year term of incarceration to be followed by two years of post-release supervision.
Burke was alleged to have "knowingly and unlawfully" possessed a loaded firearm, a 380 Ruger pistol, on Feb. 18, 2022 on North Street in Walton, the release said. The firearm was found to have one round in the chamber and three rounds in the magazine. Burke did not have a permit to possess a firearm, according to the release.
