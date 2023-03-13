Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.