Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.