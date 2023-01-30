Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Snow this evening will diminish to a few snow showers late. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will diminish to a few snow showers late. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected.