Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.