Otsego County sheriff's deputies said a Middlefield man was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 7, on felony charges.
According to a media release, Joseph B. Scianablo, 36, a registered sex offender, was charged with seven counts of failure to update his registry information and two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.
According to the release, Scianablo did not update the registry information within the required time frame, and was found to be operating several social media accounts that were not registered on the New York State Sex Offender Registry.
It is also alleged that he agreed to perform mechanical work on several motorcycles, but failed to do the repairs and did not return the vehicles to the owners.
Deputies said Scianablo was arrested at a residence in the town of Middlefield and transported to the sheriff’s office for processing. The Otsego County District Attorney’s Office was consulted and provided a bail recommendation of $2,500 cash, $2,500 credit card or $25,000 bond. Scianablo was lodged in the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await centralized arraignment, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.