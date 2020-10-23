Mike Martucci candidate questionnaire

Name: Michael R. Martucci
Age: 35
Hometown and current residence: Lifelong Orange County resident, grew up in the Town of Minisink and currently resides in the Town of Wawayanda
Party affiliation: Republican
Political/professional background, accomplishments:
At the age of 22, I took my life savings and opened a school bus business called Quality Bus Service. With a start-up business loan and my grandmother by my side, I began driving a school bus and providing service to Greenwood Lake Union Free School District in Orange County. Through hard work and with great risk and good fortune, I grew Quality Bus Service to over 550 employees with more than 350 school buses that provided safe school transportation services to thousands of local school children each day.
While running Quality Bus Service I also volunteered to help the school transportation industry improve safety, expand training opportunities, and foster innovation. In 2015, I was elected President of the New York School Bus Contractors Association becoming a leading state and national voice on school transportation. I worked side by side with parents, school administrators, and unions advocating for stronger school transportation safety laws to protect children, legislation to protect school transportation workers, and smarter laws to help control the cost of school transportation to allow school districts to keep more money in the classroom.
I sold the company in April 2018 to spend more time with my growing family and focus on giving back to my community. I currently run our small family farm.
Anything else about you:
In 2019, my wife Erin and I established The Michael and Erin Martucci Family Foundation and dedicated $250,000 to help support local women and children in need, farmers, job creation, and education.
I am a member of the Board of Directors and treasurer for the SUNY Orange Foundation, which provides scholarships for individuals seeking to attain a college education, and I support the Community Foundation of Orange & Sullivan. I also chair the annual SUNY Orange Golfing for Scholarships event to raise money for the college’s athletic scholarship fund.
My wife Erin and I are also active members of St. John’s Church in Middletown and the parents to three children Mike Jr., Elizabeth, and Catherine.
Why are you running?
The voters of the 42nd State Senate District deserve a senator that will represent their needs and values. My opponent is beholden to the New York City interests that dominate Albany. The needs of New Yorkers vary by location throughout the state but the laws and policies that come out of Albany do little to nothing to improve the economy outside of New York City. New York is losing people every day to states with lower taxes, greater opportunity, and better quality of life. Millennials leave after college to seek good paying jobs, and seniors are fleeing oppressive taxes and a high cost of living that makes remaining in their homes impossible for many. New York’s dysfunctional government is tearing families apart. My purpose is to put families first and restore the Empire State to its former glory and prominence.
What is the biggest issue facing the state, why, and how would you address it?
In order to have safe, strong and vibrant communities, families must feel safe in their homes, on the playground, while walking their neighborhood streets and when patronizing local businesses. Unfortunately, the dangerous pro-criminal and anti-police policies coming from our state senator, Jen Metzger, have people living in fear of violent crime. Senator Metzger’s dangerous bail reform law is putting violent criminals back onto the streets where they can prey on their victims yet again. Locally, we’ve seen several violent incidents including a woman who was brutally attacked by a man who had just been released following an arrest for an earlier attack on the victim. When elected I will lead the charge to repeal dangerous bail elimination laws as well as fight to ensure law enforcement agencies receive the funding needed to protect our families and communities.
Specifically how would you suggest the state balance the budget and take care of local needs?
Very simply, the state taxes and spends too much. Some recent glaring examples are the fact that in the last budget, my opponent voted to increase taxes by $5 billion over the next four years. We need to reject those types of tax increases. Further, Senator Metzger has supported the frivolous waste of taxpayer dollars such as $420 million in Hollywood corporate welfare and $100 million to spend on public campaign financing for incumbents such as herself.
With much of the power in the state in the hands of downstate Democrats, how will you be an effective representative for our region?
I’m running precisely because too much power is in the hands of the radical Democrats and that includes our current representative, who not only votes in lock-step with her far-left New York City Democrats, but is the chief architect of statewide policies that are really only focused on New York City, like her dangerous bail elimination reform. Further, I have a proven track record of working with Democrats, Republicans, and the Governor. As the president of the School Bus Contractors association I spearheaded efforts to pass tough laws protecting children who ride school buses from sexual predators and drug abusers. That effort is now the law in New York State because I was able to rally support from both parties. As a state senator, I’ll do the same.
What do you think of the powers given to Gov. Cuomo during the COVID pandemic?
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge unlike any we’ve seen in recent memory. While the Governor has been at the helm of the state’s efforts, my opponent and Senate leadership have sat by quietly on the sidelines. It is time for the legislature to once again play a prominent role in governing the state. I’d like to add that during that time my wife Erin and I, along with a team of volunteers, donated food and supplies to food banks and delivered meals to homebound seniors. Once elected I will fight to increase funding to nursing homes and hospitals, create a tax credit for their staff, and create a pandemic rainy-day fund so we are prepared for the next time.
How would you go about meeting the state’s energy needs (should we expand nuclear, renewable and/or fossil fuel use?)
New York has passed into law an ambitious goal to transition the state to 100 percent renewable energy over the next twenty years. It is a laudable goal, but we are a long way from reaching it. It is imperative that as this transition occurs we maintain adequate capacity so our grid can meet the energy needs of consumers, families, farmers and businesses. We need to carefully evaluate all our sources of energy and not put economic growth at risk and to ensure we have a truly sustainable, safe and secure society.
Anything you’d like to add?
Our state is headed in the wrong direction and we need that to change. My opponent and her New York City radical allies are putting the rights of criminals ahead of our families. Throughout my career as “the school bus guy” I earned the trust of thousands of parents who knew my company would safeguard their children every day — and I never let them down. The people of the 42nd Senate District should know they can trust that I will fight for their families if elected to the state senate just as I fought for those children who rode my school buses each day.
