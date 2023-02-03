U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-NY-19 was selected on Friday to serve as chairman of the House Small Business Committee’s Subcommittee on Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Workforce Development. Serving as a chairman “is typically a responsibility that is reserved for more senior members of Congress,” according to a media release from Molinaro’s office.
The subcommittee “will be focused on policies that spur economic growth, innovation, and job creation within small businesses and propel the development and adoption of emerging technologies,” the release said.
Molinaro said, “I am honored to be selected to serve as the Chairman of the ... Subcommittee. It is not lost on me that I am being entrusted with a great deal of responsibility as a freshman Member of Congress. More importantly, I am grateful to be leading a Subcommittee that will allow me to deliver results for Upstate New York. Small businesses have an outsized impact in Upstate New York and I look forward to working on commonsense policies that unleash the potential of local small businesses and create good-paying jobs.”
