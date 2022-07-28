People should stay alert about the monkeypox as vaccines are available only to people who have had close contact with confirmed patients, said Tompkins and Cortland health departments.
Up to now, only one monkeypox case has been identified in Tompkins County, on July 18, and none in Cortland County.
“We currently do not have any reported cases of monkeypox in our county,” said Nicole Anjeski, the public health director for the Cortland County Health Department.
However, people should take precautions, said Rachel Buckwalter, a senior community health nurse for the Tompkins County Health Department.
Across New York, 990 cases of monkeypox were confirmed by Monday, 221 between July 18 and Monday. One day later, another 170 cases had been confirmed. Most of those 1,168 cases, 1,092 of them, are in New York City.
The World Health Organization declared a public health emergency of international concern over monkeypox Saturday, a step it reserves for events that pose a risk to multiple countries, and that requires a coordinated international response.
“We want to make everyone aware of how monkeypox spreads,” Buckwalter said. “Right now, the primary way we are seeing it spread is through intimate close contact, which is like skin to skin.”
The Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention says it can be spread by:
• Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids.
• Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex.
• Touching items such as clothing or linens that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids.
• Pregnant people through the placenta to the fetus.
• By contact with infected animals, either by being scratched or bitten by the animal or by preparing or eating meat or using products from an infected animal.
“It doesn’t spread as quickly or as easily as COVID,” Buckwalter said. “It takes longer and it has to be in close contact.”
People who do not have monkeypox symptoms cannot spread the virus to others, the CDC says, and Buckwalter urged people to avoid contact with people who have symptoms.
“The rash is actually not the first symptom,” she said.
“People’ll have fever and they kind of feel sick, and the rash starts to erupt within a day or two.”
“Ask your sexual partners whether they have a rash or other symptoms consistent with monkeypox,” Anjeski said.
The typical symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters on the face, inside the mouth or other parts of the body. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.
Anjeski and Buckwalter suggested people who feel sick should contact their health care provider and get tested.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday the state Department of Health has approved Quest Diagnostics’ recent application for testing to identify monkeypox.
Right now, the vaccine is being prioritized for confirmed close contacts of positive cases, so it’s not widely available for the public, Buckwalter said .
“Community members can protect themselves by taking simple steps, which are especially important for those who may be at higher risk for severe disease, including people with weakened immune systems,” Anjeski said. Avoid skin-to-skin contact with infected people; don’t share eating utensils or cups; don’t handle bedding, towels or clothing of an infected person; and wash your hands often with soap and water.
“We really want people to be aware and alert but we don’t want people to be alarmed unnecessarily,” Buckwalter said.
