The Community Foundation of Otsego County announced Wednesday, July 26 the commitment of 19 awards totaling more than $100,000to local nonprofit organizations.
CFOC distributes grants to and works with nonprofit organizations county-wide. The grant funding is already being dispersed.
CFOC has two application deadlines for this year’s award cycle. The recent awardees applied for the June 15 deadline. The second round deadline is Oct. 15.
The response to the call for applications was heartening, CFOC Executive Director Jeff Katz said in a prepared statement, with nearly 50 organizations applying for funds and requesting nearly $430,000.
“While we regret we were unable to fund all the applications received, we’re happy that Otsego nonprofits know they can turn to us for help,” Katz said. “As CFOC continues to grow, we will be able to offer more assistance to these organizations.”
Mirroring CFOC’s strategic plan adopted earlier this year, the awards were divided into three categories: immediate needs, strengthening nonprofits and strengthening community.
According to the CFOC website, grants in the immediate needs and strengthening nonprofits categories have allocations of up to $50,000 but the targeted grant is $10,000.
Strengthening community grants have allocations of up to $50,000 but the targeted grant is $20,000.
Among the awardees as noted by CFOC as a representative sample of the range of nonprofits the foundation supports are:
Katz said the latest round of awards marks a significant milestone, with the total funds directed by the Community Foundation to Otsego nonprofits exceeding $600,000.
“This achievement is remarkable for an organization that is still less than four years old,” he said.
CFOC was formed in 2019, and in 2020 and 2021 gave awards to help with COVID-19 expenses.
Otsego nonprofits have another avenue to raise funds. On Sept. 20, Otsego nonprofits can participate in Mohawk Valley Gives, a giving day focused on the needs of Otsego nonprofits. Registration for the event is free and open until July 31.
Nonprofits interested in applying for a CFOC grant can find more information at www.cfotsego.org or email contact@cfotsego.org.
Awardees
- Athelas Therapeutic Riding early equine therapeutic riding (collaboration with Head Start)
- Bassett Medical Center Bob Simon and Loretta Anagnost Cancer Patient Assistance Fund
- Catholic Charities of Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie Counties homeless assistance program, rent supplement program case management
- Catskills Agrarian Alliance Future Food CSA
- Cherry Valley Memorial Library universally accessible outdoor seating and solar-powered charging station to expand and support internet access
- Community Arts Network of Oneonta revitalizing CANO’s arts education program
- Cooperstown Food Pantry, Inc. farmers’ market voucher program
- EDD Adaptive Sports building community through adaptive sports
- Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties, Inc. Feeding The Soul program
- Friends of the Oneonta Community Health Center OCHC health service
- Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown Welcome Home Cooperstown monthly meet and greet
- Hartwick College, Griffiths Center Innovation Studio
- Hartwick College, Institute of Public Service startup funds
- Helios Care expanded service in collaboration with Bassett
- Otsego 2000 Otsego Outdoors backpack program
- Otsego Christian Academy (GOLEF Fund) teacher equipment
- Richfield Springs Community Center SOUPer Seniors
- Safe Schools Mohawk Valley LEAP (Leadership, Empowerment, Achievement Program)
- St. James Feeding Ministries Helping Others Move Forward project
- The Family Service Association employment transportation assistance program.
