The Morris boys cruised to a 68-27 victory at home against Worcester on Monday in Tri-Valley League play.
Scott Murphy led the way with 19 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three assists. Tiger Ross also had a big game with 18 points, seven steals, and five assists. Elsewhere, Jon Child netted 10 points and Garrett Aikins notched eight rebounds and four assists to go with four points.
Matthew Sanders led Worcester with 12 points.
Morris will be right back at it on Tuesday at Richfield Springs while Worcester hosts Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Friday.
Unadilla Valley 47, Otselic Valley 36
The Unadilla Valley boys took down Otselic Valley 47-36 in a non-league contest on Monday.
Haywood Edwards led a balanced UV attack with 11 points, while Trason Murray scored nine and Zach Smith netted eight.
The Storm will visit Unatego on Wednesday.
Tioga 45, Bainbridge-Guilford 33 (Saturday)
Bainbridge-Guilford couldn’t overcome a slow start in Saturday’s 45-33 loss to Tioga. The Bobcats fell behind 35-12 at the half and were never able to recover.
James Hogroian registered a double-double for B-G with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Isaac Seiler added six points.
Bainbridge-Guilford will be at Delhi on Wednesday.
Charlotte Valley 70, Gilboa 62 (Friday)
Charlotte Valley defeated Gilboa in a high-scoring Delaware League matchup on Friday.
Charlotte Valley was led by Trevor Waid’s game-high 29 points and Jamison Quigley, who added 19 points.
It was William Cipolla who led Gilboa in scoring with 23 points. Dakota Oliver and Jacob Strauch each had 11 points for the Wildcats.
Doane Stuart 57, Cherry Valley-Springfield 44 (Friday)
The Patriots fell on the road to Doane Stuart 57-44 in a non-league matchup on Friday.
CV-S trailed by only one point at halftime but fell behind in the second half and was unable to mount a comeback.
C.J. Hurley led CV-S with 13 points while Duane Lafavre, Dalton Stocking, and Max Horvath each netted eight points.
The Patriots will host Edmeston on Wednesday.
South Kortright 76, Hunter-Tannersville 26 (Friday)
The South Kortright boys rolled past Hunter-Tannersville 76-26 in Delaware League action on Friday.
Connor Quarino led the scoring for the Rams with 21 points. Also scoring in double-figures were Troy Dianich with 17 points and Josh Anderson with 13.
Jevail McKinnie led Hunter-Tannersville with eight minutes. A full box score of the game was not provided
Morris 68, Worcester 27
M … 14 18 25 8 — 68
W … 4 6 2 15 — 27
M: Tiger Ross 8 0-0 18, Asa Dugan 1 0-0 2, Jason Strain 0 0-0 0, Garrett Aikins 2 0-0 4, Scott Murphy 9 1-2 19, Jon Child 5 0-0 10, Logan Dunham 0 0-0 0, Reed Wolfe 2 0-0 5, Lincoln Waffle 0 0-0 0, Ethan Franklin 4 0-0 10, Kiernan Burke 0 0-0 0. Totals: 31 1-2 68
W: Dominic Critti 0 0-0 0, Tyler Haley 0 0-0 0, Lucas Roof 0 0-0 0, Connor Fancher 1 4-7 6, Remington Shafer 1 0-0 2, Ben Ballard 0 2-2 2, Mason Sivacek 0 0-0 0, Joey Geiskopf 0 1-2 1, Tyler Head 2 0-1 4, Alex Adams 0 0-0 0, Matthew Sanders 6 0-0 12. Totals: 10 7-12 27
Three-point baskets: M 5 (Ross 2, Wolfe, Franklin 2); W 0
Unadilla Valley 47, Otselic Valley 36
UV … 14 17 10 6 — 47
OV … 8 9 7 12 — 36
UV: Haywood Edwards 5 1-2 11, Tucker Cattanach 2 0-0 4, Trevor Smith 0 0-0 0, Dakota Johnson 0 0-0 0, Keegan Platt 2 0-0 5, Zach Smith 3 1-2 8, Trason Murray 3 0-0 9, Trent Marinelli 2 0-0 4, Kaden Butts 2 2-5 6, Dalton Allen 0 0-2 0. Totals: 19 4-9 47
OV: L. Scheifestein 2 1-3 5, O. Davis 3 0-0 7, B. Davis 8 5-7 23, J. Hackett 0 0-0 0, C. Warren 0 1-2 1, J. Bunting 0 0-0 0, T. Stanley 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 7-12 36
Three-point baskets: UV 5 (Platt, Smith, Murray 3); OV 3 (O. Davis, B. Davis 2)
Tioga 45, Bainbridge-Guilford 33 (Saturday)
T … 21 14 0 10 — 45
B-G … 7 5 6 15 — 33
T: Shea Bailey 3 1-3 8, Ethan Perry 2 2-6 6, Ben Leary 1 0-0 3, Evan Sickler 5 0-0 11, Gavin Fisher 2 0-3 4, Valentino Rossi 3 2-2 10, Karson Sindoni 1 0-0 3, Ethan Landmesser 0 0-2 0. Totals: 18 5-16 45
B-G: David Emerson 2 0-1 5, James Hogroian 5 2-5 13, Nick McKown 0 0-0 0, Ilias Wilson 2 1-4 5, Lukas McKown 0 0-0 0, Isaac Seiler 2 0-0 6, Garrett O’Hara 2 0-1 4, Michael Liponi 0 0-0 0, Giovanni Johnson 0 0-0 0, Arien Sherman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 3-11 3
Three-point baskets: T 4 (Leary, Sickler, Bailey, Sindoni); B-G 4 (Emerson, Hogroian, Seiler 2)
Charlotte Valley 70, Gilboa 62 (Friday)
CV… 21 22 9 18 — 70
G… 5 22 15 20 — 62
CV: Travis Blumberg 0 0-0 0, Trevor Waid 9 10-13 29, Travis Pierce 1 0-0 2, Ezra Ontl 6 2-4 14, Freddy Cargill 0 0-0 0, Cooper Wright 0 0-1 0, Jamison Quigley 4 10-12 19, Luke Montgomery 2 0-0 4, Ethan Barrett 0 0-2 0, Noah Johnson 1 0-0 2, John Gonsalves 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 22-32 70
G: Anthony Marsh 0 0-0 0, Dakota Oliver 2 6-8 11, Michael Yepez 0 0-0 0, David McCann 0 0-0 0, William Cipolla 10 1-1 23, Brandon Cross 0 1-2 1, Myles Uhalde 1 0-0 2, Jamie Perry 0 0-0 0, Jacob Strauch 4 3-6 11, Peter DeWitt 4 0-2 8, Joe Wille 1 4-5 6. Totals: 22 15-29 62
Three-point baskets: CV 2 (Waid, Quigley); G 3 (Cipolla 2, Oliver)
Doane Stuart 57, Cherry Valley-Springfield 44 (Friday)
DS … 13 11 16 16 — 57
CV-S … 6 18 11 9 — 44
DS: Brown 7 7-x 23, Wells 7 2-x 17, Calcagno 4 1-x 10, Zimmerman 0 0-0 0, Fianze 1 3-x 5, Zhao 0 0-x 0, Ganeles 0 0-x 0, King 1 0-x 2, Kelly 0 0-x 0. Totals: 20 13-x 57
CV-S: Cade 0 1-x 1, Lafavre 2 4-x 8, Stocking 3 0-x 8, Campagna 0 0-x 0, Horvath 2 3-x 8, O’Neill 0 0-x 0, Decker 3 0-x 6, Hurley 5 3-x 13, Benson 0 0-x 0, Mollen 0 0-x 0. Totals: 15 11-x 44
Three-point baskets: DS 4 (Brown 2, Wells, Calcagno); CV-S 3 (Stocking 2, Horvath)
WRESTLING
Oneonta hosted the annual Ross Cordell Rotary Wrestling Tournament on Friday and Saturday that saw more than a dozen teams do battle on the mats.
Among the local competitors, Walton/Delhi finished fifth overall, Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville was ninth, and Oneonta and Unatego/Unadilla Valley tied for 10th.
Three local wrestlers finished first overall in their respective weight classes: Caleb Cole of U/UV won at 110 pounds, Joey Florance won at 118 pounds for B-G/A/H, and Oneonta’s Mateo Goodhue was the champion at 189 pounds.
Earning third-place finishes were Holden Church (132 pounds), Noah Sovocoll (145), and Peyton Tweedie (152) for Walton/Delhi, and Wyatt Meade for U/UV (138).
U/UV’s Abdeen Zaggout (145), Oneonta’s AlanMichael Rubin (160), B-G/A/H’s Devin Rowe (172), and Walton/Delhi’s Kamrin Stanton (189) all finished fourth in their respective classes.
Oneonta 101, Windsor 81 (Friday)
The Oneonta boys swim team defeated Windsor 101-81 on Friday to remain perfect (4-0) on the season.
Logan Temming, Elias House, and Jason Miller each recorded a pair of individual victories for the Yellowjackets. Temming won the 200 and 100 freestyle swims, House took first in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and Miller won both the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
Bastian Dudley added a win in the 500 free. Oneonta also won all three relay events.
Top Oneonta finishers
200 Medley Relay: 1. Miller, House, Wightman, Shaughnessy, 1:51.35
200 Freestyle: 1. Logan Temming, 2:01.05
200 Individual Medley: 2. Cyrus Wightman, 2:22.76
50 Freestyle: 1. Elias House, 24.30
Diving: 2. Porter Holmes, 177.90
100 Butterfly: 1. Jason Miller, 1:00.76
100 Freestyle: 1. Logan Temming, 54.03
500 Freestyle: 1. Bastian Dudley, 5:53.30
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. House, Wightman, Shaughnessy, Temming, 1:40.21
100 Backstroke: 1. Jason Miller, 1:03.77
100 Breaststroke: 1. Elias House, 1:06.47
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Temming, Dudley, Forster-Rothbart, Miller, 3:57.15
