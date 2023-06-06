State police said two people were injured Tuesday, May 30 when a pickup truck collided with a motorcycle in Cherry Valley.
According to a media release, troopers from the Richfield Springs station responded at about 11:20 a.m. to the crash on Route 20 at Skopeletti Road in Cherry Valley.
Troopers said an investigation at the scene showed that a pick-up truck was at the stop sign on Skopeletti Road and attempted to make a left turn and pulled directly into the path of a motorcycle traveling on Route 20.
The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were both ejected from the bike. The driver of the motorcycle, Ralph E. Denofio, 61, of Pattersonville, was transported by ambulance to Basset Hospital. The passenger, Jerilyn Denofio, 60, also of Pattersonville, was transported by helicopter to Albany Medical Center, the release said.
The driver of the pickup, Kegan M. Montgomery, 28 of Fort Plain, did not report any injury.
Troopers did not report issuing any tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.