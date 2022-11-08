Trevor John Decker of Mount Vision is a new junior member of the American Angus Association, according to Mark McCully, CEO of the national organization with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
According to a media release, junior members of the association are eligible to register cattle in the association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.
The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 22,000 active adult and junior members, the release said. Visit NJAA.info for more information about the National Junior Angus Association.
For more information about Angus cattle and the American Angus Association, visit www.angus.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.